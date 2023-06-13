Left Menu

MP: Indore police nab two from Mumbai for duping Umrah pilgrims of Rs 50 lakh

The Indore police on Tuesday arrested two persons from Mumbai for allegedly duping pilgrims from different parts of the country of Rs 50 lakh by promising them cheap air tickets for Umrah, a pilgrimage to Mecca, an official said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 13-06-2023 16:19 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 16:03 IST
The Indore police on Tuesday arrested two persons from Mumbai for allegedly duping pilgrims from different parts of the country of Rs 50 lakh by promising them cheap air tickets for ''Umrah'', a pilgrimage to Mecca, an official said. As per a statement issued by the police, the accused hail from Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh and are living in Mumbai. The duo allegedly had Rs 50 lakh in their bank accounts, which was deposited by pilgrims from different parts of the country, who were promised cheap air tickets for Umrah, it said.

The accused had booked air tickets from Mumbai to Jeddah after receiving online payments, but later cancelled the bookings and the amount got refunded to their accounts, the police said.

Some of the victims of the fraud are from Indore, Delhi, Kolkata, Moradabad, Deoria and other cities, they said.

The accused are addicted to online games, which offer money as prizes, the police statement said.

