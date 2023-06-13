Calcutta High Court orders deployment of central forces for West Bengal panchayat elections

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the requisition and deployment of central forces for the West Bengal panchayat elections scheduled to be held on July 8.

The court also left it to the discretion of the State Election Commission (SEC) to take a call on extension of time for filing of nominations, refusing to consider a prayer in this regard.

A division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam directed the SEC to requisition central forces to work in tandem with the police force of West Bengal for the rural polls.

The high court made it clear that the prayer for extension of time for filing of nominations, the last date of which is June 15, cannot be considered.

The bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, said the discretion to extend the time lies entirely with the SEC, and that it is competent to take a decision on the matter.

The SEC had on Monday told the Calcutta High Court that it can extend the last date of filing nominations for panchayat polls in West Bengal by a day to June 16.

The bench directed that at the first instance, the requisition and deployment of central forces be done in the areas and districts that have been declared sensitive by the poll panel.

''Thereafter, the SEC shall review the assessment plan submitted by the state and wherever there is inadequacy of state police force, in all such areas the SEC shall requisition the deployment of paramilitary forces,'' it said.

The commission has also been asked to install CCTV cameras at all polling stations and where it is not technically possible, videography of the entire process from nomination to counting of votes has to be undertaken.

The high court also refused a prayer for appointment of retired judges as observers.

