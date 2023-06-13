Left Menu

6 drug smugglers held in Haryana's Nuh, 140 kg ganja seized

PTI | Nuh | Updated: 13-06-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 19:52 IST
6 drug smugglers held in Haryana's Nuh, 140 kg ganja seized
  • Country:
  • India

Police here on Tuesday said they have arrested six alleged drug smugglers, including a woman, and recovered about 140 kg of 'ganja' and Rs one lakh cash from them. A special operation was launched by a police team, under the Haryana police's drug-free campaign, led by inspector Surender Sidhu, in-charge of the Anti-Narcotic Cell and Crime Branch Tauru, with the support of the Jhajjar Police based on secret information.

The estimated value of the 139.28 kg of drugs is approximately Rs 10 lakh. Besides this, two cars and Rs one lakh cash and an electronic weighing machine were also seized.

A case has been registered against the six drug peddlers at Sadar Tauru police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and police have initiated further investigations.

Varun Singla, Nuh Superintendent of Police, told reporters on Tuesday that the operation was conducted on Monday night after receiving secret information that the drug smugglers had arrived at the residence of one person in village Jhamuwas in district Nuh to deliver the narcotics.

Acting swiftly on the information, the police team apprehended all the accused, he said.

The accused belonged to Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

 Global
2
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
3
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
4
BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023