6 drug smugglers held in Haryana's Nuh, 140 kg ganja seized
Police here on Tuesday said they have arrested six alleged drug smugglers, including a woman, and recovered about 140 kg of 'ganja' and Rs one lakh cash from them. A special operation was launched by a police team, under the Haryana police's drug-free campaign, led by inspector Surender Sidhu, in-charge of the Anti-Narcotic Cell and Crime Branch Tauru, with the support of the Jhajjar Police based on secret information.
The estimated value of the 139.28 kg of drugs is approximately Rs 10 lakh. Besides this, two cars and Rs one lakh cash and an electronic weighing machine were also seized.
A case has been registered against the six drug peddlers at Sadar Tauru police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and police have initiated further investigations.
Varun Singla, Nuh Superintendent of Police, told reporters on Tuesday that the operation was conducted on Monday night after receiving secret information that the drug smugglers had arrived at the residence of one person in village Jhamuwas in district Nuh to deliver the narcotics.
Acting swiftly on the information, the police team apprehended all the accused, he said.
The accused belonged to Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi, police said.
