Bank robbed at gunpoint in West Bengal's Birbhum

PTI | Suri | Updated: 13-06-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 20:13 IST
A bank was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Five-six armed men barged into the bank in the Rabindra Palli area in Suri town and locked its staff in the washroom, following which they robbed it, they said.

Superintendent of Police Raj Narayan Mukherjee later visited the bank and spoke to the employees.

''A crime has been committed and an investigation started,'' he said.

Bank officials did not reveal the amount of money or valuables robbed.

