Drug racket busted in J-K's Baramulla; 9 held

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-06-2023 00:06 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 00:04 IST
Police on Tuesday said they busted a drug racket in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir by arresting nine people and recovering heroin worth lakhs of rupees.

''Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police in Baramulla in a major breakthrough arrested nine drug smugglers and recovered 1.78 kg of heroin-like substance along with cash amounting to Rs 69.20 lakh from Nambla, Isham and Bandi Uri areas,'' a police spokesman said.

He said the seizure dealt a significant blow to the narcotics trade network operating in the district.

