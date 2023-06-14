Left Menu

Zelenskiy hails 'forward movement' of troops in eastern, southern Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday hailed advances by Ukraine's troops near the long-besieged city of Bakhmut in the east and on the war's southern front. "Thanks to everyone who is now fighting, who protects and advances our positions," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. Thank you soldiers!

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2023 01:33 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 01:33 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday hailed advances by Ukraine's troops near the long-besieged city of Bakhmut in the east and on the war's southern front.

"Thanks to everyone who is now fighting, who protects and advances our positions," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "For example, the Bakhmut sector...there is forward movement in various areas."

He also praised units on the "Tavria" southern front, saying that in "conditions of aviation and artillery superiority of the occupiers, there is movement forward. Thank you soldiers! Thank you for every step and every metre freed from Russian evil."

