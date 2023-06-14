10 arrested in Ranchi for murder, snatching: SSP

Police have arrested 10 persons in connection with murder, snatching and various other crimes, an official said. Those arrested include the killers of one Tanveer Ahmed alias Bittu, 21, who was shot dead on June 6.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Ranchi, Kishore Kaushal said that Tanveer Ahmed was shot dead at Edalhatu Niche Tola.

''A team under Ranchi City SP and DSP Sadar Ranchi was constituted to arrest the killers identified as Rohan Kumar alias Rohan Srivastav, Mohammed Aarif, Ankit Kumar Singh, Deepak Kumar Singh and Ankush Kumar Singh alias Lucky after an FIR was registered in the case,'' the SSP said, claiming that the murder was executed at the behest of one Raj Verma who is lodged in the jail.

Among the arrested three have had criminal antecedent, he said, adding there are four cases registered against Rohan Kumar alias Rohan Srivastav, five against Mohammed Aarif and two against Deepak Kumar Singh in separate police stations of the capital.

Two country-made pistols with magazine and three live cartridges have been recovered from them besides two motorcycles and four mobile phones.

In another case, one Mohammed Qurban alias Sarfaraz of Hindpiri has been arrested as he had shot and injured Mohammed Rizwan alias Badku after he refused to give him Rs 500. A country-made pistol of 7.62 bore and a live cartridge has been seized from Qurban's possession.

Four other miscreants - Mohammed Owais, Ajmal Ansari, Mohammed Nasim and Manoj Kumar have been arrested for their involvement in the incident of snatching which took place on June 8 near Jail More of the capital. A gold chain, a two-wheeler and Rs 13,500 in cash has been seized from their possession.

