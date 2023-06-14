Left Menu

Greece: More than 100 migrants rescued from capsized fishing vessel

A large search and rescue operation has been launched off the southern coast of Greece after a fishing boat carrying dozens of migrants capsized and sank. Separately Wednesday, a yacht with more than 70 migrants on board was towed to a port on the south coast of the island of Crete after authorities received a distress call.

PTI | Athens | Updated: 14-06-2023 13:13 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 13:06 IST
Greece: More than 100 migrants rescued from capsized fishing vessel
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

A large search and rescue operation has been launched off the southern coast of Greece after a fishing boat carrying dozens of migrants capsized and sank. Authorities said 104 have been rescued so far following the nighttime incident that occurred early Wednesday some 75 kilometers (46 miles) southwest of Greece's southern Peloponnese region. Four of the survivors were hospitalized with symptoms of hypothermia.

Six coast guard vessels, a navy frigate, a military transport and an air force helicopter, as well as several private vessels, were taking part in the search for others believed to be missing. The Italy-bound boat is believed to have sailed from the Tobruk area in eastern Libya. Greek authorities and the EU border protection agency Frontex were first alerted about the approaching vessel by the Italian coast guard on Tuesday. Smugglers are increasingly taking larger boats into international waters off the Greek mainland to try to avoid local coast guard patrols. On Sunday, 90 migrants on a US-flagged yacht were rescued in the area after they made a distress call. Separately Wednesday, a yacht with more than 70 migrants on board was towed to a port on the south coast of the island of Crete after authorities received a distress call.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023