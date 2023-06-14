Bodies of 4 people fished out of Ganga in Prayagraj

Bodies of four people who drowned in the Ganga while taking a bath at the Phaphamau ghat here have been recovered, police said on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Shivkuti) Rajesh Kumar Yadav said Umesh Kumar Yadav (40), a jawan in the Rapid Action Force, his son Vivek Raj (11), daughter Deepshika (7) and neighbour Abhinav (9) had gone to the ghat on Tuesday.

They drowned after venturing into deeper water, the official said, adding that the bodies of Umesh Kumar Yadav, Vivek Raj and Abhinav were recovered first and Deepshikha's body was fished out later.

The official said Abhinav was the son of Abhay Singh, a neighbour of Umesh Yadav. The boy insisted on accompanying Umesh Yadav when he heard they were going to the Ganga, he added.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, the police official said.

