Germany warns against growing China rivalry in National Security Strategy

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-06-2023 16:24 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 15:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Rivalry with China has grown in recent years as it increasingly seeks to use its economic might to change the existing rules-based international order and assert its regional hegemony, Germany's first National Security Strategy reads.

"Regional stability and international security is increasingly coming under pressure and human rights disrespected," the document, which was unveiled on Wednesday, reads. "China is deliberately exerting its economic power to reach political goals."

The country nonetheless remains a partner without which many global challenges and crises cannot be solved, reads the document which reflects Germany's toughening stance on Asia's rising superpower.

