Body in Thane creek: Victim killed by hubby on suspicion of her character; two held

Police have cracked the murder case of a woman, whose body was found in Mumbra creek in Thane district of Maharashtra last month, by arresting her husband and his accomplice, an official said on Wednesday.

The body of the woman, a resident of Versova in Mumbai, was found floating in the creek wrapped in a blanket and sealed with a plastic sheet on May 27.

A senior officer said the prime accused, identified by Nawab Muru Shaikh (27), is the husband of the deceased who allegedly strangled her to death on suspicion of her character. He was helped by his accomplice, Salman alias Rajjan Kullu Khan, in dumping the body.

Shaikh was nabbed from Murshidabad in West Bengal.

Police examined footages of CCTVs to identify the victim and zeroed in on an autorickshaw which was captured in one of the grabs moving suspiciously on the night of May 24.

