Left Menu

Body in Thane creek: Victim killed by hubby on suspicion of her character; two held

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-06-2023 16:56 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 16:56 IST
Body in Thane creek: Victim killed by hubby on suspicion of her character; two held
  • Country:
  • India

Police have cracked the murder case of a woman, whose body was found in Mumbra creek in Thane district of Maharashtra last month, by arresting her husband and his accomplice, an official said on Wednesday.

The body of the woman, a resident of Versova in Mumbai, was found floating in the creek wrapped in a blanket and sealed with a plastic sheet on May 27.

A senior officer said the prime accused, identified by Nawab Muru Shaikh (27), is the husband of the deceased who allegedly strangled her to death on suspicion of her character. He was helped by his accomplice, Salman alias Rajjan Kullu Khan, in dumping the body.

Shaikh was nabbed from Murshidabad in West Bengal.

Police examined footages of CCTVs to identify the victim and zeroed in on an autorickshaw which was captured in one of the grabs moving suspiciously on the night of May 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023