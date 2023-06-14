Body in Thane creek: Victim killed by hubby on suspicion of her character; two held
- Country:
- India
Police have cracked the murder case of a woman, whose body was found in Mumbra creek in Thane district of Maharashtra last month, by arresting her husband and his accomplice, an official said on Wednesday.
The body of the woman, a resident of Versova in Mumbai, was found floating in the creek wrapped in a blanket and sealed with a plastic sheet on May 27.
A senior officer said the prime accused, identified by Nawab Muru Shaikh (27), is the husband of the deceased who allegedly strangled her to death on suspicion of her character. He was helped by his accomplice, Salman alias Rajjan Kullu Khan, in dumping the body.
Shaikh was nabbed from Murshidabad in West Bengal.
Police examined footages of CCTVs to identify the victim and zeroed in on an autorickshaw which was captured in one of the grabs moving suspiciously on the night of May 24.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbra
- West Bengal
- Mumbai
- Murshidabad
- Shaikh
- Salman
- Rajjan Kullu Khan
- Thane
- Versova
- Nawab Muru Shaikh
ALSO READ
Meet Dr Shaikh Muna Afroz; India's first female Muslim Gastroenterologists surgeon
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Salman Khan to host 'Bigg Boss OTT' S2; JioCinema sets June 17 premiere for show
Salman, Akshay, Jr NTR 'saddened' by loss of lives in Odisha triple train crash
US Secy Blinken begins Saudi Arabia visit, meets Crown Prince Bin Salman