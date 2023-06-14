Russian parliament approves fines, detention for violations of martial law -TASS

The Russian State Duma on Wednesday introduced fines and administrative detention of up to 30 days for violating martial law, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.

Martial law has been declared in four regions of Ukraine that Moscow claimed to have annexed last year - Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

Russian forces do not fully control those regions. Ukraine and its Western allies say the annexations are illegal.

