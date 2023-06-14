Left Menu

Pedestrian dies after being hit by bus near metro station in Delhi

Another case under sections of the IPC and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act has been registered, police said.Efforts are being made to identify the deceased.

Updated: 14-06-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 17:18 IST
An unidentified person died allegedly after a cluster bus hit him near the Nawada Metro Station here, police said on Wednesday.

Police had received information on Tuesday at 10.37 pm about the fatal accident. The cluster bus had hit the pedestrian, following which a crowd gathered there, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

Police reached the spot and found that after the accident, the driver stopped the bus and passersby gathered at the spot and damaged the window pane of the vehicle, the DCP said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and driver Amit (29) has been arrested, Vardhan said.

The PCR staff who responded to the call was also obstructed in discharge of their official duty and rear window pane of the vehicle was damaged. Another case under sections of the IPC and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act has been registered, police said.

Efforts are being made to identify the deceased. Further investigation is being carried out. Strict action will be taken against those found damaging the public property in this incident, they added.

