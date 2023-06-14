Pralhad Joshi leads Parliament goodwill delegation to Brazil from June 11 to 13, 2023

As part of celebration of 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Brazil, and as a follow-up to the meeting between Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and President of Brazil, Mr. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on the side-lines of the G-7 summit in Hiroshima, the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal & Mines, Shri. Pralhad Joshi led a 10-member Parliament goodwill delegation to Brazil from June 11 to 13, 2023.

Shri G Srinivas, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs stated that this was the first Goodwill Delegation of Parliament and the visit underscores the high importance that India places on its relations with Brazil, a strategic partner since 2006.

During their visit, the delegation paid homage to the busts of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, a symbol of the shared democratic values and peace between India and Brazil, situated at the heart of the city parks of Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro.

On 13 June, the delegation held a meeting with Mr. Rodrigo Otavio Soares Pacheco, the President of the Federal Senate, Upper House of Brazilian Parliament. The exchange during the meeting was a testament to the growing strategic partnership between India and Brazil, underlined by mutual understanding and cooperation. Mr Pacheco also thanked and accepted the invitation from Hon'ble Minister to visit India leading a delegation of parliamentarians.

The delegation also met Senator Nelson Trad, President of the India-Brazil Friendship Front, and other prominent members of the Front. This interaction laid the foundation for a further deepening of the diplomatic ties between the two nations.

This was followed by a productive meeting with Mr Marcos Pereira, Dy. President of the Congress and Federal Deputy Vinicius Carvalho, President of the India-Brazil Parliamentary Friendship Group, and several of its distinguished members.

During the visit, both sides expressed their satisfaction over the significant increase in bilateral trade over the past two years. The total bilateral trade surged by an impressive 115% from US$7.05 billion in 2020 to US$15.20 billion in 2022. This emphasis on strategic trade expansion reflects the commitment of both nations to forging a mutually beneficial partnership, driving economic development, and bolstering diplomatic ties.

During the course of the visit in both Rio de Janeiro and Brasília, the Minister Shri Joshi met with members of the Indian community residing in Brazil. He updated them on India’s swift socio-economic development, highlighting the various policy initiatives by the government that have contributed to this progress. The meetings offered an opportunity for community members to better understand and connect with the ongoing growth story of India, further strengthening the bond between the Indian diaspora and their motherland.

Ambassador Suresh Reddy noted that this visit by the Goodwill Delegation from the Indian Parliament marks a significant step in the rich history of India-Brazil bilateral relations. He stated that while, reinforcing our shared commitment to democratic values and paving the way for enhanced collaboration in various fields, the visit is also expected to facilitate visits of Parliamentary delegations from the Senate and Congress to India.

(With Inputs from PIB)