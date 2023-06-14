Board for development of folk art gets CM Gehlot's nod

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the formation of a body aimed at the upliftment of various castes and groups associated with the folk art in Rajasthan.

The Folk Art Development Board is being constituted to give global recognition to folk art, to provide financial assistance to folk art institutions, to provide artists with a platform to showcase their art and to connect them with employment opportunities, an official statement said.

Apart from the chairman and vice chairman, the board will have seven non-official members. The board will also have a secretary, a nodal officer for the formation of the board and other executive staff.

In another decision by the state government, the daily wage of mates employed in Rajasthan have been increased under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). For the year 2023-24, the wage rate of mates employed under the MGNREGA has been increased from Rs. 240 per day to Rs. 255 per day, a statement said.

