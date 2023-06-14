Shahabad protest: Court in Haryana's Kurukshetra to hear bail pleas of nine farmer leaders on Thursday

A court in Haryana's Kurukshetra will on Thursday hear bail applications filed by nine farmer leaders who were arrested recently during a protest at Shahabad town.

The farmers led by BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni had on June 6 blocked the highway near Shahabad here demanding that the state government procure sunflower seeds at MSP. Police had used water cannons and batons to disperse the protesters.

Later, nine BKU (Charuni) leaders, including its president, were arrested on various charges, including rioting and unlawful assembly.

The arrested farmer leaders on Wednesday filed their applications before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kurukshetra for bail.

Superintendent of Police S S Bhoria said that the case is fixed for hearing on Thursday.

On the call of BKU (Charuni), a mahapanchayat was held in Pipli on Monday after which the farmers had blocked the National Highway-44 in Pipli, demanding the minimum support price (MSP) for sunflower seeds and release of farmer leaders arrested during Shahabad protest.

The farmers on Tuesday night called off their agitation after an assurance from the state government of ''appropriate price'' for the crop. The farmer leaders also claimed the administration had agreed to release the arrested farmers after following due process of law.

The sunflower crop had started coming to the grain market in Shahabad for sale from June 1. Most of the sunflower crop is sown in the Shahabad area.

Secretary of Market Committee Shahabad, K K Malik, said that out of the total arrival of 15,000 quintals in the 'mandi' on Wednesday, Hafed purchased 7,100 quintals of the crop at Rs 4,900 per quintal plus the benefit of 'Bhavantar Bharpai Yojna'.

