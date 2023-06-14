3 kidnapped from Meghalaya rescued in Assam, 4 arrested

Three youths, allegedly kidnapped for ransom from neighbouring Meghalaya, have been rescued and four persons arrested in Assam's Morigaon district on Wednesday, a police official said. The kidnappers had brought the three youths to Amlighat under Jagiroad police station in a SUV on Tuesday and demanded Rs 10 lakh from their families, Morigaon SP Hemanta Das said. The kidnappers later reduced the ransom to Rs 4 lakh, police said, adding that they had already taken Rs 30,000 from one of the families through UPI. Police then tracked the mobile phone location and traced the youths to Amlighat before rescuing them from a house. The kidnappers, who tortured the trio, fled with Rs 20,000 and gold rings from their possession, Das said. The kidnappers also forced the youths to hold flour in their hands and recorded a video, threatening that they would send the clip to their families and hand them over to police by alleging that they were drug dealers, the SP said. Out of six kidnappers, four have been arrested from Nagaon and Hojai districts while two are absconding, Das added. The rescued youths have been identified as Jolanki Nanglein, Fainali Nanglein and Ribatomi Khalem. The arrested persons have been identified as Abdul Hannan, Habib Ahmed, Fatir Ahmed and Manav Jyoti Konwar, Das said.

