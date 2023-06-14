Left Menu

Maha: Youth befriends girl on social media by posing as woman, sexually assaults her; held

PTI | Latur | Updated: 14-06-2023 21:07 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 21:07 IST
Maha: Youth befriends girl on social media by posing as woman, sexually assaults her; held
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a youth in Latur district of Maharashtra who posed as a 'woman' on social media to befriend her and later threatened to leak her photos if she doesn't accept him as her boyfriend, police said on Wednesday.

The prime accused and his two accomplices were arrested on Tuesday from Janwal village while their 17-year-old friend was sent to remand home.

Police registered a case against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) under charges of rape and assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

A police officer said the prime accused befriended the victim on Instagram by faking his identity and posing as a woman.

''He later asked the unsuspecting girl to meet at a spot. When the girl reached the spot on Ausa Road, she was surprised to find a boy waiting there, but they talked for a while. Meanwhile, he clicked photos of the girl on his mobile phone.

''He then threatened her to either accept him as her boyfriend or else he will release her photos on social media. He then sexually assaulted her at a spot,'' a police officer said.

The victim approached the police and narrated her ordeal.

''The arrested trio was produced in a court which remanded them in police custody till June 16,'' said police inspector Sanivan Mirkale.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023