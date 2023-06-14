Left Menu

Centre assures full support to Manipur govt in ensuring sufficient foodgrains for NFSA beneficiaries

The regular inflow of stocks will be maintained to ensure that there is no scarcity of foodgrains in any part of the state, an official statement said.Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra visited Imphal on Wednesday and reviewed the functioning of the National Food Security Act NFSA in Manipur in the wake of the recent law and order issues.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2023 21:19 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 21:19 IST
Centre assures full support to Manipur govt in ensuring sufficient foodgrains for NFSA beneficiaries

The Centre on Wednesday assured the Manipur government of complete support in ensuring sufficient foodgrains stock in different parts of the state and regular supplies of the entitled quantities to NFSA beneficiaries.

''The estimated stock position will be sufficient to meet the requirement in the coming month. The regular inflow of stocks will be maintained to ensure that there is no scarcity of foodgrains in any part of the state,'' an official statement said.

Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra visited Imphal on Wednesday and reviewed the functioning of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) in Manipur in the wake of the recent law and order issues. In the course of the visit, Chopra met State Food and Consumer Minister L Susindro Meitei and Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi. According to the statement, the Centre has allocated an additional quantity of 30,000 tonne of rice in view of the current law and order situation for a period of three months -- June to August -- for non-NFSA beneficiaries to the Manipur government.

Presently, the stock position at nine depots is 30,600 tonne, which is adequate against the total monthly allocation of 12,000 tonne under the NFSA and 6,500 tonne under non-NFSA.

Besides, the Centre is exploring additional routes to ensure a smooth and seamless supply of foodgrains through various routes like from Dimapur, Silchar and Bairabi to Manipur and inducting a total of 25,500 tonne of rice in the state by the end of the current month, it added. Under the NFSA, the entitlement of foodgrains per person per month is 5 kg for the priority households category, while 35 kg per family per month for Antodaya Anna Yojna (AAY) families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023