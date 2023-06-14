Undertrial at Rajasthan's Parbatsar jail hangs self

A 55-year-old undertrial prisoner allegedly died by hanging himself at Parbatsar prison in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police said on Wednesday.

Mannaram Gurjar, who was under judicial custody in a murder case, hanged himself in his barrack on Tuesday night, they added.

The police took him to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

Mannaram had allegedly murdered his wife and two daughters on April 4. He was stated to be mentally unstable, the police added.

