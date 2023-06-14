Left Menu

Undertrial at Rajasthan's Parbatsar jail hangs self

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-06-2023 21:49 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 21:49 IST
Undertrial at Rajasthan's Parbatsar jail hangs self
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old undertrial prisoner allegedly died by hanging himself at Parbatsar prison in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police said on Wednesday.

Mannaram Gurjar, who was under judicial custody in a murder case, hanged himself in his barrack on Tuesday night, they added.

The police took him to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

Mannaram had allegedly murdered his wife and two daughters on April 4. He was stated to be mentally unstable, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023