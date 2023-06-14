Manipur minister's official quarters set on fire
PTI | Imphal | Updated: 14-06-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 22:33 IST
- Country:
- India
The official quarters of woman Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen in Lamphel area in Imphal West district was set on fire by unidentified people on Wednesday night, an official said.
However, no one was inside the quarters when the incident took place.
Firefighters reached the spot and doused the flames before the blaze could spread to the neighbourhood.
Kipgen is a Kuki community leader. No group has owned responsibility as yet for the fire.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kuki
- Imphal West
- Manipur
- Nemcha Kipgen
- Lamphel
- Kipgen
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Manipur: Shah to visit Moreh on Myanmar border, review security measures
Manipur: Shah visits Moreh on Myanmar border, meets Kuki leaders
Home Minister Amit Shah holds security review meet in Manipur's Moreh, also meets Kuki delegation in border town along Myanmar: MHA.
When will life be back to normal, wonder Manipur villagers as they pin hope on dialogue
When will life be back to normal, wonder Manipur villagers as they pin hope on dialogue