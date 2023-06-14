Manipur minister's official quarters set on fire

The official quarters of woman Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen in Lamphel area in Imphal West district was set on fire by unidentified people on Wednesday night, an official said.

However, no one was inside the quarters when the incident took place.

Firefighters reached the spot and doused the flames before the blaze could spread to the neighbourhood.

Kipgen is a Kuki community leader. No group has owned responsibility as yet for the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)