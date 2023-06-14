Man ends life by hanging, wife undergoing treatment after failed suicide attempt
A 40-year-old factory worker died and his wife was injured after they allegedly hanged themselves at their residence in northwest Delhi's Narela area on Wednesday, police said. The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said. According to police, Anwar and his wife Arzina (35) tried to hang themselves. While Anwar died on the spot, Arzina was saved by her daughter, a senior police official said. Inquiry revealed that they were quarrelling with each other for the past two to three days over household issues. Further inquiry was underway, the official said.
