Jammu deputy commissioner reviews Amarnath Yatra preparations

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-06-2023 00:39 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 00:39 IST
A senior official of the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday took stock of the preparations and security for the upcoming Amarnath pilgrimage in the Union Territory, officials said.

The 62-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in south Kashmir is scheduled to start on July 1 and continue till August 31.

Jammu Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa, flanked by senior officers of various departments, visited the Yatri Niwas, Jammu Railway Station, Vaishnavi Dham, Saraswati Dham and Panchayat Bhawan.

Lavasa reviewed the arrangements, including accommodation, security, installation of wi-fi, power and water supply, cleanliness and sanitation and medical facilities among others at the registration counters, lodgement centres and Yatri Niwas, they said.

The deputy commissioner also inspected the RFID centre to be established at the Tourist Reception Centre building within the premises of the railway station, they said.

Lavasa directed the concerned departments to make sure that the pilgrims do not face any hardships on account of lack of basic amenities.

The yatra can be undertaken through two routes -- the traditional 48-km route through Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.

Last year, 3.45 lakh people visited the holy cave and this year, the figure could go up to 5 lakh.

