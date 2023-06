Kosovo bans all vehicles with Serbia's licence plates from its territory

Kosovo on Wednesday banned all vehicles with Serbia's licence plates from entering its territory in response to the arrest of three of its border police officers by Serbia's police, an interior ministry official told Reuters.

"With an aim to increase the security in all border crossings, we have decided to stop all vehicles with Serbia's car plates to enter the territory of Kosovo," said Nora Fetoshi, an adviser to the interior minister.

