Left Menu

Indonesia court to rule on ballot system months from 2024 election

Indonesia's Constitutional Court will on Thursday rule on a possible change to the country's electoral system, a decision that has fuelled concerns about political interference in the upcoming February 2024 general and presidential polls. The case, brought by several politicians including from the ruling Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), seeks a return to the 'closed' ballot system.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2023 06:21 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 06:21 IST
Indonesia court to rule on ballot system months from 2024 election

Indonesia's Constitutional Court will on Thursday rule on a possible change to the country's electoral system, a decision that has fuelled concerns about political interference in the upcoming February 2024 general and presidential polls.

The case, brought by several politicians including from the ruling Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), seeks a return to the 'closed' ballot system. Critics say the change would take the world's third-largest democracy back to the era of authoritarian rule, when only heads of political parties were empowered to appoint lawmakers. The current 'open' ballot system allows citizens to vote directly for individual lawmakers.

The timing of the case, just eight months out from next year's simultaneous presidential and legislative elections, has raised eyebrows in Southeast Asia's biggest country, with many speculating that attempts are underway to engineer an election delay through unorthodox legal means. Eight out of nine parties represented in parliament, including those allied with the ruling PDI-P, have denounced the case.

President Joko Widodo, or Jokowi, has denied that he is seeking to extend his time in office beyond the two-term limit and recently stated that he would not do anything that would "tarnish democracy". The Constitutional Court had in 2008 scrapped the closed ballot mechanism, used during the decades-long rule of former strongman Suharto. It reasoned at the time that an open list provided voters more information about the individuals they were electing.

Judges are expected to issue their ruling on Thursday after a judicial review of the system was filed last November, a court official said. The independence of the Constitutional Court has also been questioned after the reappointment of the president's brother-in-law as court's chief justice this March. (Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
2
SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

 United States
3
NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
Maha: Man transporting cattle dies after assault by ‘gau rakshaks’

Maha: Man transporting cattle dies after assault by ‘gau rakshaks’

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023