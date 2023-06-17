Himachal Pradesh IT department goes paperless, CM Sukhu directs others to switch to e-office

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday approved the first e-file of the information technology department on an e-office application as part of the government's efforts to make its departments go paperless.

He emphasized that the e-office system, developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), would reduce reliance on physical documents, resulting in cost savings and improved efficiency.

Furthermore, this system allows for remote and secure access to documents, enhancing accessibility for officers, he said.

Sukhu directed all administrative secretaries, heads of departments and deputy commissioners of the state to switch to e-office.

The chief minister said the budget for this year had outlined plans to introduce e-office applications in the state secretariat, directorates and field offices by July 1, 2023.

He said the state government aims to incorporate modern technology in government departments to enhance efficiency and transparency in their functioning. He said this digital transformation will ensure that all the departments make the switch to the e-office system.

The chief minister said the e-office system would streamline the administrative processes by digitizing documents and reducing paperwork. This will lead to quick retrieval of information, easier collaboration and will increase overall productivity.

