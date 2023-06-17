Left Menu

UP CM hands over appointment letters to 102 'Udyami Mitras'

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday handed over appointment letters to 102 Udyami Mitras selected by the Uttar Pradesh government and said they would act as a bridge between entrepreneurs investing in the state and the government machinery. In the next three years, Udyami Mitras will contribute immensely in furthering the investment possibilities in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-06-2023 03:25 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 22:56 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday handed over appointment letters to 102 'Udyami Mitras' selected by the Uttar Pradesh government and said they would act as a bridge between entrepreneurs investing in the state and the government machinery. According to an official statement, the chief minister appealed to the entrepreneurs to invest more in the state and asked them to provide skill training to the youths using their CSR funds.

On the occasion, various entrepreneurs appreciated the investment-friendly facilities such as the single-window clearance and improvement in the law-and-order situation in the state, it said.

''More than 100 of our Udyami Mitras who have been selected have inspected industrial sites and have received 14 days of training. In the next three years, Udyami Mitras will contribute immensely in furthering the investment possibilities in Uttar Pradesh,'' Adityanath said. To implement the investment proposals worth Rs 35 lakh crore during the 'Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Conference' held in February this year in Lucknow, the state has been working to solve the problems faced by entrepreneurs of the country and abroad.

The government selected more than 100 'Udyami Mitras' to solve this issue.

