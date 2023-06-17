Left Menu

Egypt's PM says Africa to keep seeking resolution to Russia-Ukraine conflict - TASS

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2023 03:21 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 23:36 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Egypt Arab Rep

African states plan to continue their efforts to seek a resolution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and a ceasefire would pave the way for "serious negotiations", Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly was quoted as saying on Saturday.

"We will continue our efforts to achieve the ultimate goal of our sincere desire - to establish peace between the parties to the conflict," the Russian state news agency TASS quoted him as telling Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in St Petersburg.

Madbouly was part of a delegation of African leaders visiting Putin to present proposals for de-escalating the conflict and bringing the sides together for talks. It also includes leaders or senior officials from South Africa, Senegal, Zambia, Uganda, Congo Republic and the Comoro islands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

