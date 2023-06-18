Left Menu

West Bengal Raj Bhawan opens 'Peace Room'

In continuation to the frequent field visits by the Governor to violence affected areas and in view of the numerous representations received from the citizens on criminal intimidation in pre-poll Bengal, a help room has been opened in Raj Bhawan to respond to the grievances of the public, it said.People can contact the Peace Room at OSD2w.b.governorgmail.com or can contact through a 24x7 helpline 033-22001641, it said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-06-2023 10:16 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 10:16 IST
West Bengal Raj Bhawan opens 'Peace Room'
  • Country:
  • India

Hours after paying a visit to violence-hit Canning in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday night launched a help room at Raj Bhawan to respond to the grievances of the public, an official statement said. Describing the help room as a "Peace Room", the statement said it was opened keeping "in view the numerous representations received from citizens on criminal intimidation in pre-poll Bengal." Rural polls are scheduled in the state on July 8.

The statement said the help room will refer issues to the government and the State Election Commissioner for appropriate action. "In continuation to the frequent field visits by the Governor to violence affected areas and in view of the numerous representations received from the citizens on criminal intimidation in pre-poll Bengal, a help room has been opened in Raj Bhawan to respond to the grievances of the public," it said.

People can contact the 'Peace Room' at OSD2w.b.governor@gmail.com or can contact through a 24x7 helpline 033-22001641, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023