West Bengal Raj Bhawan opens 'Peace Room'
In continuation to the frequent field visits by the Governor to violence affected areas and in view of the numerous representations received from the citizens on criminal intimidation in pre-poll Bengal, a help room has been opened in Raj Bhawan to respond to the grievances of the public, it said.People can contact the Peace Room at OSD2w.b.governorgmail.com or can contact through a 24x7 helpline 033-22001641, it said.
Hours after paying a visit to violence-hit Canning in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday night launched a help room at Raj Bhawan to respond to the grievances of the public, an official statement said. Describing the help room as a "Peace Room", the statement said it was opened keeping "in view the numerous representations received from citizens on criminal intimidation in pre-poll Bengal." Rural polls are scheduled in the state on July 8.
The statement said the help room will refer issues to the government and the State Election Commissioner for appropriate action. "In continuation to the frequent field visits by the Governor to violence affected areas and in view of the numerous representations received from the citizens on criminal intimidation in pre-poll Bengal, a help room has been opened in Raj Bhawan to respond to the grievances of the public," it said.
People can contact the 'Peace Room' at OSD2w.b.governor@gmail.com or can contact through a 24x7 helpline 033-22001641, it said.
