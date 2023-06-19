Left Menu

Parking lot party shooting leaves 1 dead and 22 people hurt in suburban Chicago

At least 23 people were shot, one fatally, early Sunday during a gathering in a parking lot that drew hundreds of people in suburban Chicago, authorities said.TV news video showed the strip mall lot in Willowbrook filled with debris and police tape, about 20 miles 32.1 kilometres southwest of Chicago.The DuPage County Sheriffs Office described it as a peaceful gathering to celebrate Juneteenth that suddenly turned violent as a number of people fired multiple shots into the crowd.We know of 22 victims injured and one victim killed by gunfire.

PTI | Willowbrook | Updated: 19-06-2023 01:47 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 01:47 IST
Parking lot party shooting leaves 1 dead and 22 people hurt in suburban Chicago
  • Country:
  • United States

At least 23 people were shot, one fatally, early Sunday during a gathering in a parking lot that drew hundreds of people in suburban Chicago, authorities said.

TV news video showed the strip mall lot in Willowbrook filled with debris and police tape, about 20 miles (32.1 kilometres) southwest of Chicago.

The DuPage County Sheriff's Office described it as a "peaceful gathering" to celebrate Juneteenth that suddenly turned violent as a number of people fired multiple shots into the crowd.

"We know of 22 victims injured and one victim killed by gunfire. Several other victims were also injured while attempting to flee the area," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Police were there monitoring the gathering but were called away because of a nearby fight, the sheriff's office said.

"They heard gunshots and immediately returned to the scene,'' the sheriff's office said.

A motive for the attack wasn't immediately known, and no one was arrested by early afternoon.

''We transported numerous victims from the scene. Others just walked into area hospitals,'' said Eric Swanson, deputy chief at the sheriff's office.

Rick Wagner, who lives nearby, said there were at least 300 people in the lot by 10:30 p.m.

"We've had multiple conversations with police'' about large groups meeting there, Wagner told the Daily Herald.

"It was like cars everywhere," he said.

A witness, Markeshia Avery, said it was a Juneteenth celebration. Monday is the federal holiday commemorating the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned they had been freed — two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

''We just started hearing shooting, so we dropped down until they stopped," Avery told WLS-TV.

Another witness, Craig Lotcie, said: "Everybody ran, and it was chaos."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global
2
Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

 Global
3
73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocation without auction: ISpA

73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocati...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023