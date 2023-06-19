Left Menu

China expected to release supportive NEV policy measures 'in coming days' - state media

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-06-2023 10:06 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 10:03 IST
China is expected to release policy measures in the coming days that will promote development of the new-energy vehicle (NEV) sector, state media reported on Monday.

Without elaborating on the specifics of the pro-NEV measures, the China Securities Journal article mentioned a cabinet meeting on June 2, which highlighted a push for the policy measures intended to promote the NEV sector.

The article also referred to remarks by a spokesperson with the country's top economic planner at a press conference on Friday that detailed efforts to push for NEV development.

