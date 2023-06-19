Left Menu

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-06-2023 13:09 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 13:08 IST
US State Secretary Antony Blinken (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • China

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday in Beijing, a State Department official said.

Blinken, who is in China for his second day of meetings, met with China's top diplomat earlier on Monday and with Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Sunday.

This is the first visit to China by a U.S. secretary of state in five years.

