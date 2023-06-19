Left Menu

Building security guard held for molesting 7-year-old girl in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2023 19:26 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 19:26 IST
A 45-year-old security guard of a residential building in Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old girl inside the electricity meter room of the complex on multiple occasions, a police official said on Monday.

According to the Samata Nagar police station official, the security guard, arrested on Saturday, has been working in the housing society where the girls stays with her family for the last few months.

During probe, the police found the accused would take the minor girl inside the electricity meter room of the building and molest her whenever he found her alone in the society premises, he said.

The accused also used to threaten her of dire consequences if she revealed his criminal act to anyone, said the official.

After keeping mum for several weeks, the girl one day told her mother about the accused's misdeeds, following which the family lodged a complaint at the Samta Nagar police station in suburban Mumbai.

An FIR was filed against the security guard and he was arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), he added.

