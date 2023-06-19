China says its development an opportunity to Germany, not a threat - foreign ministry

China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang told his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in a phone call on Monday that China's development is an opportunity for Germany, not a challenge, still less a threat, his ministry said.

Both countries will deepen exchanges at all levels and strengthen communication and coordination on international and regional affairs, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

