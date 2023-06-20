Russia launches overnight air attack on Ukraine from east to west

Russia launched a widespread overnight air attack on Ukraine targeting the capital and cities from east to west as most of the country spent the night with air raid sirens blasting for several hours.

The military administration of Lviv, a city of about 700,000 people and 70 kms (43 miles) from the border with the NATO country of Poland, said Russia hit a "critical infrastructure" in the city, sparking fire. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Yuri Malashko, head of the military administration of the Zaporizhzhia region in southeast Ukraine, said on the Telegram messaging app that Russia's raid targeted telecommunication infrastructure and agriculture and farming properties. There were no casualties reported in Zaporizhzhia.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. Kyiv's military administration said that its air defence systems were engaged in repelling Russia's drone attack on the capital and the region.

The overall scale of the attack and the full extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

