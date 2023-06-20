U.N. has told Moscow its grain deal grievances cannot be solved, says Russia

The United Nations has confirmed that it cannot do anything to address some of Russia's central grievances around the Black Sea grain deal, the state TASS news agency cited Russia's Foreign Ministry as saying on Tuesday.

The international body is unable, in particular, to ensure the resumption of piped ammonia exports from Russia, the reconnection of its agricultural bank to the SWIFT payment system, or to ensure supplies of spare parts for agricultural machinery, the ministry was cited as saying.

