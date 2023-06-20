Amit Shah inaugurates CREDAI Garden-People's Park in Ahmedabad

On the auspicious occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah participated in Mangala Aarti and took blessings of Mahaprabhu at Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad today. In his tweet, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra is a divine gathering of faith and devotion. Every year, the experience of having darshan here is divine and memorable. May Mahaprabhu bless everyone. Jai Jagannath.

Shri Amit Shah inaugurated various development works and also performed Bhoomipujan in Ahmedabad today. The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation inaugurated newly constructed park at New Ranip by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), newly constructed Jagatpur Railway flyover at a cost of Rs 67 crore by AMC and Railways at Chandlodia and People's Park at CREDAI Garden. Shri Shah also performed Bhumipujan at Trimurti Hospital in Bavla.

Inaugurating the CREDAI Garden-People's Park, the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that CREDAI has constructed People's Park in 12,000 square meters at a cost of about Rs 2.5 crore. He said that CREDAI has made this beautiful place keeping in mind the environment as well as the middle class, upper middle class and poor children. Today, in the process of increasing urbanization, the garden is a very good and comfortable place for the common citizen.

The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has elevated Indian culture, tradition and heritage in the whole world and Yoga Day is an example of that. He said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has taken Yoga Day from the global platform to a mass movement. On Yoga Day various programmes are organized in 170 countries. With this effort, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has taken Indian culture to every corner of the world. Shri Shah said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will become the first leader of any nation in the whole world to celebrate Yoga Day in the United Nations (UN) on June 21. He said that the secret of living life without medicines has been told by our sages in the Yoga Shastras. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi made this secret a mass movement and started a campaign to connect all people including small children and teenagers with yoga. Due to this campaign which is continuing since 2014, huge changes will start coming in the lives of the people within 10-15 years.

Shri Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has uplifted the life of every person in the country. The people of India made Shri Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of the country with full majority in 2014 with great hope. At that time the people of the country were feeling the need for change in various fields like security, economy, education, public welfare, research and development, skill development. Shri Shah said that the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, keeping the people of the country together, brought watershed changes in the country in a short span of time, which every citizen of the country is experiencing today. This is the reason that during the launch of the 'Vibrant Village Programme' in the border village of Arunachal Pradesh, Kibithoo on 10 April 2023, the people thanked Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for providing cylinders, electricity, toilets, health facilities and 5 kg food grains every month for every house.

Shri Amit Shah said that CREDAI is doing commendable work in infrastructure creation, skill development of youth and social reform which has increased its credibility as an institute. He said that CREDAI has not only made People’s Park but has also taken the initiative of providing sports facilities in 75 Anganwadis for children under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Fund, which is inspirational for many people. This will inculcate the habit of playing among children, increase their self-confidence and the inferiority complex in their mind will also be removed. Shri Shah thanked the Government of Gujarat and the Municipal Corporation for completing various works in Gandhinagar. He said that in the last four years, about 5.42 Lakh trees have been planted in Gandhinagar with the cooperation of the public. Shri Shah urged each member of CREDAI to take a pledge to plant 25 new trees so that the campaign to make Ahmedabad greener can be further promoted.

(With Inputs from PIB)