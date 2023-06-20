Left Menu

Four undertrials injured in jail fire in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-06-2023 19:34 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 19:34 IST
Four undertrial prisoners received burn injuries when a fire broke out while they were cooking food in a jail in Jaisalmer district on Tuesday.

SHO of kotwali police station Bhawani Singh said that undertrial prisoners Bhagaram, Tejaram, Mukesh and Mahendra were cooking food when the pipe of an LPG cylinder caught fire.

Another prisoner immediately turned off the valve of the cylinder and the fire was doused, the SHO said. The injured prisoners were then rushed to a hospital in Jodhpur, he said.

