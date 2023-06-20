Left Menu

Russian-backed officials: woman killed in Ukraine drone attack on town of Nova Kakhovka

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 22:29 IST
Ukrainian forces struck the Russian-controlled town of Nova Kakhovka in southern Kherson region with drones on Tuesday, killing one person and wounding four, the local Russian-appointed authorities said.

The morning attack on public service faciliies, reported on the Telegram social platform, was carried out by loitering munitions, also known as kamikaze drones. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

The officials said the injured were rushed to hospital, while a woman died later from her injuries.

