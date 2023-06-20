Left Menu

Kenyan woman held at Delhi airport for smuggling Rs 38 cr worth cocaine: Customs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 22:30 IST
Kenyan woman held at Delhi airport for smuggling Rs 38 cr worth cocaine: Customs
  • Country:
  • India

A Kenyan woman has been arrested for smuggling in Rs 38 crore worth cocaine, concealed inside whiskey bottles being carried by her, at the international airport here, a customs official said on Tuesday.

The accused was intercepted after her arrival from Kenya via Addis Ababa on Monday.

The official said 2.5 kg cocaine concealed in three whiskey bottles were recovered from a bag, belonging to a duty-free shop, carried by her.

The bag was handed over to the passenger in Nairobi and she was to hand it over to a person in Delhi, he said.

The passenger has been arrested and the cocaine worth Rs 38.05 crore was seized, the official said, adding that the accused was produced before a local court on Tuesday that has sent her to judicial custody.

The customs officers had on June 15 arrested another Kenyan woman for smuggling cocaine, worth Rs 13 crore, dissolved in two whiskey bottles carried by her at the airport.

Meanwhile, the officers have registered two separate cases of smuggling of Rs 2.42 crore worth gold against two ground staff of private agencies working at the airport.

''The personal search of two persons resulted in recovery of gold weighing 4.63 kg having tariff value of Rs 2.42 crore approx,'' a statement issued by the customs on Tuesday said, adding that the ''ground staff'' were arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
2
Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab province

Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab provinc...

 Pakistan
3
International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm with an unforgettable weekend of Health, Wellness, and Fitness

International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm...

 India
4
Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023