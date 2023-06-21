Left Menu

Two drones intercepted on way to Moscow region warehouses -governor

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-06-2023 10:19 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 10:16 IST
Andrei Vorobyov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Two drones were intercepted on their approach to military warehouses in the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, the governor of the area, said on Wednesday.

"Debris was found, no damage or casualties," Vorobyov said, adding that the drones fell near the village of Kalininets.

Russia's channels on the Telegram messaging app, including one with links to the security services, said at least one more drone was intercepted near the village of Lukino.

