Left Menu

Security of Supply Arrangement, Reciprocal Defense Procurement agreements will bring Indo-US defence industries together: Pentagon

As India and the US are set to begin negotiations on two transformational deals -- Security of Supply Arrangement SOSA and Reciprocal Defense Procurement Agreement RDP, the Pentagon has said that the defence industries of the two nations will come together once the negotiations conclude.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-06-2023 11:59 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 11:56 IST
Security of Supply Arrangement, Reciprocal Defense Procurement agreements will bring Indo-US defence industries together: Pentagon
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

As India and the US are set to begin negotiations on two transformational deals -- Security of Supply Arrangement (SOSA) and Reciprocal Defense Procurement Agreement (RDP), the Pentagon has said that the defence industries of the two nations will come together once the negotiations conclude. RDP will allow Indian businesses to service DoD procurement contracts; and allow US businesses to service MOD procurement contracts while the SOSA will allow DoD to move Indian orders for US equipment to the front of the line. This is particularly helpful during crises when one country has urgent needs, but American vendors are struggling to prioritise between their customers.

''Both agreements would promote long-term supply chain stability. So those are initiatives that will take probably years to negotiate, but we're committed to starting those negotiations,” a Defense Department official told PTI on Tuesday.

Announced during the recent trip of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to India, SOSA and RDP agreements are part of a new Roadmap for US-India Defence Industrial Cooperation.

''It commits us to long-term supply chain integration and specifically to beginning negotiations on a security of supply arrangement and reciprocal defence procurement arrangement. These will be transformational agreements when they are concluded that will do a tremendous amount for actually bringing the Indian and defence industrial bases more closely together in the future,'' a senior defence department official said.

''SOSA is something that allows on both sides, more rapid access to critical supplies, minerals technologies that we can access those more rapidly when we need them,'' the official said in response to a question.

RDP MOUs are binding international agreements that relate to the research, development, or production of defence equipment, or to the reciprocal procurement of defence items.

They involve a mutual commitment not to discriminate against the supplier of the other country for agreed-upon items, the official said.

SOSAs allow the DoD to request priority delivery for DoD contracts, subcontracts, or orders from companies in the country with whom the agreement is signed.

SOSA also allow the signatory nations to request priority delivery for their contracts and orders with US firms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti camp; Indian drugmaker denies syrup exported to Liberia is toxic and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti cam...

 Global
4
Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, oil shares

Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023