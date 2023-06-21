Swedish Formin says time for Turkish parliament to start NATO ratification process
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 21-06-2023 13:15 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 13:06 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
Sweden has fulfilled its obligations in an agreement with Turkey over NATO membership and it is time for the Turkish parliament to start the ratification process to allow Sweden to join the alliance, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Wednesday.
"Our judgement is that we have done what was expected of us, now it is time for the Turkish parliament to start the ratification process," he told Reuters on the sidelines of a meeting in parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks flat, Turkish lira slips as policy uncertainty persists
Swedish royal family marks Sweden's 500 years as independent country
Turkish President Erdogan unveils new cabinet line-up, replaces 16 of 18 previous ministers
Turkish court acquits former local Amnesty head, others of terrorism charges
Erdogan says latest inflation data strengthens Turkey's hand to tackle high cost of living