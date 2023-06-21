Congress worker assaulted in Puttur

A Congress worker was assaulted allegedly by a BJP activist at Narimogaru village of Puttur taluk in Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday, police sources said.

The youth injured in the assault, Praveen Acharya, had quit the BJP and joined the Congress a few months ago, sources said.

The accused has been identified as Praveen from the same locality.

Sources said the two were earlier working together for the BJP. Praveen picked up a quarrel with Acharya over this issue on Tuesday and later assaulted and threatened him at the latter's residence. The injured has been admitted to the Puttur government hospital. A case has been registered at Puttur town police station, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)