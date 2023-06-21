Left Menu

Singer Honey Singh submits complaint to Delhi Police alleging threats from Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar

Singer Honey Singh submitted a complaint to the Delhi Police on Wednesday, alleging threats from Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar through voice notes and calls.Talking to reporters, Singh said, My staff and I received threat calls with the name of Goldy Brar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 19:37 IST
Singer Honey Singh submitted a complaint to the Delhi Police on Wednesday, alleging threats from Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar through voice notes and calls.

Talking to reporters, Singh said, ''My staff and I received threat calls with the name of Goldy Brar. I have requested the Delhi police commissioner to provide security to me and investigate the case.

''I have received a threat for the first time in my life and I am scared. We received some voice notes also. We received these threats from international phone numbers.'' Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the killing of singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala. According to the chargesheet filed in the Moosewala murder case, Brar was the mastermind behind the killing.

