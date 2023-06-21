CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Death toll from prison riot in Honduras rises to 46
Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 20:02 IST
The death toll from a riot at a women's prison in Honduras rose to 46, the spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.
The violent incident took place on Tuesday and most of the victims were burned to death, while others were shot.
