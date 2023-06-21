Left Menu

Mumbai cops book goat-seller for obstructing civic officials

A few goat dealers violated rules by not paying Rs 169 per goat to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC, said the assistant municipal commissioner, market department, BMC.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2023 20:34 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 20:31 IST
Mumbai cops book goat-seller for obstructing civic officials
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR was registered against a goat-seller on Wednesday for allegedly obstructing officials of Mumbai civic body while they were seizing goats brought to temporary markets in violation of norms, police said.

The seller tried to stop the civic officials from taking action in suburban Kurla and also shot a video of the incident on Monday night. He forcibly took away his goats from the BMC van, as per the FIR.

''A case was registered under section 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code. No arrest is made so far,'' said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Manoj Patil.

The Mumbai civic body is taking action against goat-sellers ahead of Eid-al-Adha who violate norms and seized 134 goats from temporary markets in the last four days, an official said on Tuesday.

''We are taking action if it is found that goats are being brought to the city directly from farms without making the mandatory entry in the Deonar abattoir. A few goat dealers violated rules by not paying Rs 169 per goat to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC),'' said the assistant municipal commissioner, market department, BMC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023