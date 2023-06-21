Left Menu

Need to expand scope of 'Mission Shakti', take it to homes: Noida CP on women safety

PTI | Noida | Updated: 21-06-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 21:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissioner Laxmi Singh on Wednesday stressed the need for expanding the scope of 'Mission Shakti' programme of the Uttar Pradesh government and taking it to every household to raise awareness among each woman about safety.

She said this as the Gautam Buddh Nagar police launched a public outreach programme to designate women residents as ''Shakti Didi'' who will act as a bridge between police and citizens over women's issues.

The 'Shakti Didi' will also work towards raising awareness among citizens about schemes related to women and guide them on complaints related to safety issues, the police said.

The initiative is part of an outreach programme under the Uttar Pradesh government's 'Mission Shakti' programme and aims to designate 500 women as 'Shakti Didi' across Noida and Greater Noida, according to an official statement.

''The scope of Mission Shakti initiative has to be expanded. It has to reach every house, and people need to be informed about the policies of the government. Each and every woman has to be informed about the safety and self-supporting schemes while raising awareness among them,'' the statement quoted Singh as saying at the launch event.

The police commissioner also lauded the women safety department of the police for its efforts in this initiative.

Through women beat policing in all the police station areas, the women's security unit is providing information regarding women's safety to women by going door to door in different villages, the police said.

''So far, the women of the village have been made aware by organizing more than 150 'chaupals', which will continue in the future as well,'' the police said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

