45-year-old woman killed by crocodile in Odisha's Kendrapara

A 45-year-old woman was allegedly killed by a crocodile in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Wednesday, officials said.

The crocodile pounced upon Sitarani Das when she was cleaning utensils at a creek in the Hatiagadi village in Rajnagar block near the Bhitarkanika National Park, they said.

The half-eaten body of the woman was found by locals after an hour-long search, they said.

Das is the second person to be killed by a crocodile in the area in the last one week. A 10-year-old boy was killed on June 14.

Currently, the nesting season of saltwater crocodiles is in full swing. The reptiles turn violent on any form of interference in their habitation, forest officials said.

The Bhitarkanika National Park and the adjoining Mahanadi deltaic region are home to 1,793 saltwater crocodiles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)