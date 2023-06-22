Dacoity accused alleges torture in cop custody; court orders his medical examination

An accused in a dacoity case alleged before the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) court at Saoner in Nagpur district that a police officer subjected him to severe torture on his private parts in custody.

The allegation prompted the judge to order a medical examination of the accused, while an inquiry was on into the matter.

Taking serious note of the allegation, Superintendent of Police (Nagpur Rural) Vishal Anand on Tuesday shifted the officer -- Khaparkheda police station in-charge API Pravin Mundhe -- to the police headquarters.

Some persons were arrested by the police for allegedly stealing four iron plates from a WCL mine and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including that related to dacoity, was registered against them.

The accused were produced in the court last week when their police custody ended.

One of the accused, aged 22, told the court he was subjected to severe torture in custody. He told the judge that the in-charge of the Khaparkheda police station, where he was lodged, forcibly removed his clothes and set his private parts on fire.

SP Anand said Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ashit Kamble is conducting an inquiry into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)